Telangana State U-17 women’s team for nationals announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State U-17 women’s football team is going to participate in the National Football Championship scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam from June 18 to July 4. The Telangana Football Association (TFA) announced the State team on Monday.

Team: N Rashmika Goud, P Sreeja, P Sreshta, A Sushantika, J Lasya, M Anjali, P Soni, T Nagma, K Nikitha, Tanvi Raj, M Alekhya, M Mounika, Krishna Priya, S Greeshna, Priya Roy, M Rakshita Reddy, M Nandini, T Siri, G Maheshwari, SK Somiya Praveen; Chief Coach: G Naga Raju; Coach: Akbar Nawab; Manager: Vanitha; Physio: E Priyanka.