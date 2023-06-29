Telangana State university contract teachers demand regularisation of services

Dr Sridhar Kumar Lodh, Jarupala Chandulal of university contract teachers JAC meet Prof Limbadri in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The Telangana All Universities Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee (JAC) has met Prof R Limbadri, Chairman of TSCHE, urging him to take immediate action towards regularising the services of contract teachers in the State’s 12 universities. The JAC leaders, Dr Sridhar Kumar Lodh and Jarupala Chandulal, met with him during his visit to Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Expressing their disappointment, the JAC leaders highlighted that they had previously submitted a petition in 2015 at a meeting held in the Hyderabad secretariat, seeking regularisation.

However, despite their qualifications, these highly skilled teachers have continued to serve on a contractual basis, enduring job insecurity and limited benefits for several years.

Drawing attention to the fact that the norms for regularizing University Contract Teachers are the same as those applied to Government Degree College Lecturers, who have already been regularized, the JAC leaders called on the government to fulfil the promise made in 2015 and initiate the regularization process for university contract teachers across the State.

In their appeal to Prof Limbadri, the JAC leaders requested him to present their regularization request to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They urged the concerned authorities to initiate the necessary procedures to bring about the long-awaited regularization of services for university contract teachers.