Telangana: 41 degree colleges to offer Sector Skill Councils courses

Telangana State Council of Higher Education and conventional universities planned to offer these courses in 103 colleges. However, so far, 41 have been granted approval

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 13 June 23

The course work involves students undergoing classroom training for three days and another three days in industry. —Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As many as 41 degree colleges, so far, have been accorded permission to offer new Sector Skill Councils courses that aid students acquire industry skills besides paid internships during the course work. The courses include retailing, e-commerce, operations and logistics, content and creative writing, media and entertainment, animation, entertainment, and pharmacy and allied courses. The courses are domain specific.

For example, BCom and BBA students are allowed to take retailing, e-commerce, operations and logistics courses, while BSc students can opt for pharm-related and animation courses and BA students can choose creative writing, media and entertainment courses.

Students taking up these courses will be mapped to the industry concerned, which offers paid internships to the tune of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month and guaranteed jobs upon completion of an under-graduation.

The course work involves students undergoing classroom training three days a week and the remaining three days in the industry for the internship. The Government City College in association with the Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India (RASCI) which introduced the BBA retailing course last year received a huge response from students, who started working in international companies like Starbucks Coffee Company and Spar.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education and conventional universities planned to offer these courses in 103 colleges. However, so far, 41 have been granted approval. More colleges are likely to be permitted before the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 web options conclude.

Meanwhile, 90,634 candidates registered for the DOST 2023 and 54,079 exercised web options till the last count on Thursday. The last date to register for the DOST 2023 phase I admissions is June 10 and web options can be exercised up to June 11. The seat allotment is on June 16 and students should online self-report between June 16 and 25. Similarly, two more phases of admissions will be conducted and the classwork will commence on July 17.