Avinash Chate Empowers Ministry of Defence Officers with Stress Management and Leadership Strategies

Founder of two esteemed firms, ABC Trainings and The Future Corporate and Business Coaching, Avinash Chate has conducted over 712 seminars nationwide, leaving a remarkable impact on the individuals he has trained

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

New Delhi: In the world of corporate training and leadership coaching, Avinash Chate stands as a prominent figure who has been making significant strides in enhancing the capabilities of Ministry of Defence officers.

Founder of two esteemed firms, ABC Trainings and The Future Corporate and Business Coaching, Avinash Chate has conducted over 712 seminars nationwide, leaving a remarkable impact on the individuals he has trained. Ministry of Defence Collaboration: Avinash Chate’s collaboration with the Ministry of Defence has been instrumental in helping Class 1 officers navigate the demanding and high-stress environment they operate in.

With his expertise in stress management and leadership development, he has brought about positive changes in the lives of these officers, equipping them with essential skills to excel in their roles.

The BRO Connection: One of the remarkable aspects of Avinash’s work is his association with the Border Road Organisations (BRO). Under his guidance, BRO officers have benefited immensely from his training sessions, enabling them to cope with the unique challenges they face in remote and challenging terrains.

Recognized Excellence: Avinash Chate’s dedication and exceptional work in the field of corporate training and leadership coaching were acknowledged in 2019 when he was awarded the prestigious title of Best Motivational and Leadership Coach by the Sakal Media Group. On August 19, 2023, ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) recognized and appreciated Avinash Chate for his support towards Sahid Ki Beti (Matyr’s Daughter). Avinash Chate believes, Stress management and leadership are intrinsically linked.

Effective leadership requires not just technical expertise but also the ability to handle stress gracefully. By providing individuals with the tools to manage stress, we empower them to become better leaders."