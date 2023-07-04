Jaywant takes charge as President

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association has announced Jaywant Naidu as their 59th President, for the year 2023-24.

Jaywant brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experience. He has given lectures on Stress Management and Music in many institutions like Hyderabad Management Association, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, ICFAI Business School, BITS Pilani (Hyderabad), and many educational institutions.