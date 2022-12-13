Telangana: Students taken ill at Ashram School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:53 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Kothagudem: A few students of Tribal Girls’ Ashram School at Padamatinarsapuram in Julurpad mandal in the district have taken ill following suspected food poisoning.

Fourteen students suffered from vomiting and shown diarrhea symptoms on Monday night and were shifted to Julurpad PHC for treatment. 10 students were sent back to the school after giving medication while four students were being given in-patient treatment and their condition was stable, said Medical Officer Dr Sridhar.

The students had chicken and other curries their parents brought from home on Sunday, on which the parents allowed to see their children. It might have led to food poisoning, the school authorities said.