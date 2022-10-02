Telangana surging ahead with development based on Gandhian principles: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:57 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: Stating that the Telangana Government was surging ahead in development following Gandhian principles, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged intellectuals and scholars to condemn any attempts made to criticise the philosophy and principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

In recent times, there were a few instances when Gandhian principles were criticised by a few vested interests. This should not be tolerated and has to be condemned strongly. It was the responsibility of the intellectuals to condemn such attempts and promote good work, he said here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister unveiled a 16-feet bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital premises in Secunderabad. It was set up with a cost of Rs.1.25 crore and weighs over five tonne.

Addressing the gathering, he said irrespective of the attempts made by a few sections to demean Gandhian ideologies, they would not be successful. The UNO had adjudged Mahatma Gandhi as the Man of the Millennium and his principles would remain relevant and continue to inspire mankind across the globe, the Chief Minister said.

Telangana Government’s Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes were introduced drawing inspiration from Gandhian principles. Effective implementation of these programmes was aiding in bagging many awards, he said.

“Telangana Government is drawing motivation from Gandhian principles and going forward with focus on ahimsa and peace and harmony” he said, adding that he used to draw motivation from Mahatma Gandhi during the separate Telangana movement as well.

The Chief Minister said October 2 was also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastry, who coined the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”.

Unfortunately, both these sections in the country were plagued with issues. While, Agneepath scheme was being opposed and protests were conducted across the country, the farming community was troubled with lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, he said.

The intellectuals and scholarly people should not be quiet and they should condemn and raise their voice against such anti-people policies, he said, adding it was a temporary phase.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at MG road in Secunderabad.