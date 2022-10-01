KCR urges youth to be cautious of politics of hate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

File Photo

Warangal: Stating that some negative forces were trying to propagate the politics of hate, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday called upon the youth to be cautious of such undesired elements that could do severe damage to the State’s secular fabric.

He was addressing a gathering, including students, after inaugurating the Prathima Medical College here.

“Ours is a great nation. It has been known for its tolerance. The nation is for the welfare of all. But some people, to fulfill their vested interests, are trying to plant poisonous seeds in the minds of the people. This is not acceptable in any manner. This is not good for the society,” he said in an indirect reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He asked the youth to remain responsible citizens and to strive for the nation’s development.

“I am getting old. I’m crossing 68 years of age. Being students and youngsters, it is your duty to make this nation a great one. Besides medical education, you need to know about social issues and observe what is happening around you. Be cautious and evolve as per the changes that take place in society,” he said.