Telangana: Suspense over new Chief Minister continues as consensus eludes Congress

The newly elected 64 MLAs of the Congress spent the entire time on the first day after the results huddled in a hotel in Gachibowli, only to see trouble-shooter and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar air-dashing to New Delhi without any decision being taken here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Consensus eluded the Congress, as usual, with uncertainty continuing over who would be the next Congress Legislature Party leader and Chief Minister in Telangana.

The newly elected 64 MLAs of the Congress, though sitting pretty over its first electoral victory in the State, spent the entire time on the first day after the results huddled in a hotel in Gachibowli, only to see trouble-shooter and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar air-dashing to New Delhi without any decision being taken here. Shiva Kumar will reportedly convey the preferences of the 64 MLA elects to the Congress high command.

Interestingly, Shiva Kumar told the media earlier in the day that the CLP meeting had authorized the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the CLP leader. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – all four of whom are the top contenders to the post – and others had unanimously authorised Kharge to appoint the CLP leader, Shiva Kumar said.

“The resolution authorizing Kharge to decide on the CLP leader was moved by Revanth Reddy, seconded by Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Premsagar Rao, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Vedma Bojja and others,” Shiva Kumar disclosed.

Following this, speculation was rife that Revanth Reddy would be chosen as the new Chief Minister and even that a swearing ceremony could be held at the Raj Bhavan at 8.30 pm on Monday itself. In fact, officials completed all arrangements in Raj Bhavan and waited for further instructions till evening, before calling it a day, as the gubernatorial office was not informed about the final decision about the swearing in ceremony.

However, things took a sudden twist towards evening, with a section of media reporting that there was no consensus among senior leaders over who should be the Chief Minister. Some reported that top contenders Bhatti Vikarmarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy had even walked out of the meeting. Social media platforms were abuzz with discussions on the possible Chief Minister, with some even requesting Rahul Gandhi to step in and avoid the usual drama witnessed whenever the Congress had to select a Chief Minister.

When media persons asked him about who would be the Chief Minister, AICC observer Ajoy Kumar said: “We met all the MLAs and the details will be out soon.” On whether Revanth Reddy was selected as the new Chief Minister, he said “I cannot say anything now. All the MLAs’ opinion is being considered and a decision will be taken soon.”

It was revealed later that the Congress high command summoned Shiva Kumar to Delhi.

Before the CLP meeting, Shiva Kumar is said to have held a meeting with a few senior leaders at another hotel in the city. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and a few others attended the meeting.

As for the CLP meeting, apart from the newly elected MLAs, AICC Telangana incharge Manickrao Thakare, AICC observers and other senior leaders also participated.

The Telangana Congress leaders are expected to approach the Governor after the high command’s decision, which is expected either late on Monday night or on Tuesday.