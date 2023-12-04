Telangana: Majority of turncoats fielded by Congress win in Assembly polls

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

About nine BRS leaders, who quit the party and contested on a Congress ticket emerged victorious, whereas three leaders, who joined Congress from BJP, also managed to win. On the other hand, only one leader who joined the BJP registered a win.

Among leaders who joined Congress from different parties, Gaddam Vivekanand and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who switched loyalty from BJP comfortably won their seats in Chennur (SC) and Munugode respectively. Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who was suspended from BJP and later joined Congress, too registered victory in Mahabubnagar.

Similarly, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, who joined Congress after being suspended from the BRS, won their seats at Palair and Kollapur respectively. BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, who quit the BRS and joined Congress, won from Kalwakurthy, while former BRS MLA Vemula Veeresham, who quit the party after being denied a ticket, won the Nakrekal seat.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Zilla Parishad chairman and former MLA Koram Kanakaiah, who quit the BRS, won from Yellandu. Similarly, former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and former MLA Payam Venkateswarlu, who quit BRS and joined Congress, registered an easy win from Khammam and Pinapaka respectively.

BRS leader Jare Adinarayana, who quit the party and joined Congress won from Aswaraopeta. Gaddam Vinod, who quit the BRS and was out of politics for sometime, secured a Congress ticket from Bellampalli and won.

On the other hand former, Congress MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, who switched loyalty to the BJP a few months before the polls, won from Nirmal.

However, five times MLA A Chandrasekhar, who joined the Congress from BJP, lost from Zaheerabad. Former Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao, who quit the BRS and joined Congress but was denied a ticket had contested on behalf of the All India Forward Block but lost from Kothagudem.