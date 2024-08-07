Telangana swimmer Suhas wins silver in nationals

Telangana's Preetham Mylari Suhas with a timing of 58:85s took the second place in the 100m backstroke event of the swimming nationals in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 10:46 PM

Telangana's Preetham Mylari Suhas (left) at the podium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Preetham Mylari Suhas clinched a silver medal in the 100m backstroke event in the ongoing 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday.

The State swimmer with a timing of 58:85s took the second place. Anupam Das Rishab of Maharashtra and Jain Krish of Haryana finished in first and third places with timings of 56:89s and 58:97s, respectively. In the 50m butterfly event, another State swimmer Kumar TS Tejas clinched a bronze medal.

Results: 100m Backstroke: 1. Anupam Das Rishab (Maharashtra) (56:89s); 2. Preetham Mylari Suhas (Telangana) (58:85s); 3. Jain Krish (Haryana) (58:97s); 50m Butterfly: 1. Retnam EJ Ronel (Tamil Nadu) (26:97s), 2. Lanchenba Laitonjam (Manipur) (27:02s); 3. Kumar TS Tejas (Telangana) (27:46s).