Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal finishes on high in National Aquatics Championship

Vritti Agarwal clinched four golds and one silver to finish on high in the 39th Sub-Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Telangana team medal winners at the National Aquatics on Sunday

Hyderabad: Asiad bound swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched four golds and one silver to finish on high in the 39th Sub-Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship, held in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The Hyderabad swimmer finished second in the 200 freestyle group 1 girls event on the final day of the championship.

Shivani Karra also added two silver medals in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly events.

Other Telangana swimmers Sri Nithya Sagi bagged silver medal in the 200m backstroke, while Preetham Mylari finished with bronze in 200m IM group 1 boys event to finish State’s rich medal haul in the National Aquatics.

Results: 200 freestyle group 1 girls: 1. Hashika Ramchan (KAR) (2:08:35s), 2. Vritti Agarwal (TS),3. Shirin (KAR); 200 metres backstroke in group 2 girls: 1. Nisha (KAR) (2:24:71s), 2. Sri Nithya Sagi (TS), 3. Pramiti Gnanaseka (TN); 200 meters IM Group 1 Boys: 1. Rishabh Anupam Das (MAH) (2:06.13s), 2. Nithik Nathella (TN), 3. Suhas Preetham Mylari (TS).