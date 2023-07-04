Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal swims to silver at National Aquatic Championship

Vritti Agarwal bagged a silver medal in the women’s 800 metres freestyle event at the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship

11:54 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal bagged a silver medal in the women’s 800 metres freestyle event at the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

This is her third medal in the ongoing national event. She had won two bronze medals on the first two days of the event. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad girl clocked 9.17.62 seconds for the second place. Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva took the gold while Maharashtra’s Ananya Wala clinched bronze.

Results:

Women’s 800 metres Freestyle: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) (09:15:59s), 2. Vritti Agarwal (Telangana), 3. Ananya Wala (MAHA);

Men’s 1500 metres Freestyle: 1. Aryan Nehra (Gujrat) (15:29:26s), 2. Kushagra Rawat (Delhi), 3. Advait Page (MP);

Men’s 200 metres Butterfly: 1. Sajan Prakash (AIPSCB) (01:59:37s), 2. Sanu Debnath (RSPB), 3. Harsh Saroha (Haryana).