Telangana swimmers Preetham, Nithya excel in nationals

Preetham and Nithya clinches silver and bronze in the ongoing 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 11:19 PM

From left, Preetham Mylari Suhas and Sri Nithya Sagi

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers Preetham Mylari Suhas and Sri Nithya Sagi clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the ongoing 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Thursday.

In the men’s 50m backstroke event, Preetham finished second with a timing of 27:70s. The Maharashtra duo of A Rishabh Das and Rohit Shah Jay secured the first and second positions respectively, with timings of 26:19s and 27:74s. This marks Preetham’s second medal of the championship, as he had earlier won silver in the 100m backstroke event.

Also Read Telangana swimmer Suhas wins silver in nationals

Another Telangana swimmer, Sri Nithya Sagi, excelled in the women’s individual medley competition, securing the third position with a timing of 05:18.37s. She finished behind the Karnataka duo of Ramachandra Hashika and Rithika, who claimed the first and second places, respectively.

Results: 50m backstroke: Men’s: 1. A Rishabh Das (Maharashtra) (26:19s), 2. Preetham Mylari Suhas (Telangana) (27:70s), 3. Rohit Shah Jay (Maharashtra) (27:74s); 400m individual medley: Women’s: 1. Ramachandra Hashika (Karnataka) (05:08.79s), 2. Rithika (Karnataka) (05:17.99s), 3. Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) (05:18.37s).