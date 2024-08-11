Podium finish for Varshith, Suhas in swimming nationals

Telangana swimmers Varshith Dhulipudi and Suhas Preetham Mylari clinched silver and bronze medals respectively in the swimming nationals in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 11:32 PM

Varshith Dhulipudi (left) and Suhas Preetham Mylari in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers Varshith Dhulipudi and Suhas Preetham Mylari clinched silver and bronze medals respectively in the 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

In the 400m individual medley event, Varshith and Suhas finished with timings of 4:43:27s and 4:43:53s respectively, securing second and third places. Andhra Pradesh’s Theerdhu Samadev Mongam topped the chart with a timing of 4:40.69s.

Results: 400m Individual Medley Boys: Group 1: 1. Theerdhu Samadev Mongam (Andhra Pradesh) (4:40.69s), 2. Varshith Dhulipudi (Telangana) (4:43:27s), 3. Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) (4:43:53s).