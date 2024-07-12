Telangana: Taliperu receives heavy inflows following rains in catchment

Irrigation officials lift three gates to discharge 2,399 cusecs of excess water downstream

By Sai Nath Lakkumalla Updated On - 12 July 2024, 10:33 AM

Water being released downstream from the Taliperu project near Cherla in Kothagudem district on Friday

Kothagudem: The Taliperu project near Cherla in the district started receiving inflows for the past couple of days, thanks to the rains in the upper catchment areas.

Following heavy inflows, irrigation officials lifted three gates to discharge 2,399 cusecs of excess water downstream on Friday. The full reservoir level of the project is 74 metres and the present level is 69.94 metre. The volume of inflow stands at 2,214 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Cherla, Pinapaka, Kothagudem, Chunchupally, Paloncha and other mandals in the district received light rainfall. In Khammam district, Tallada received 5 cm of rainfall, Wyra 4.9 cm, Kallur 4.2 cm and Konijerla received 3.2 cm of rainfall in the past 24-hours.