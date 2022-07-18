Telangana: Teachers’ body thanks CM for assurance on regularisation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The Universities Teachers Association (contract) Telangana State, on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured regularisation of contract teachers working in 11 universities in the State.

The assurance was in response to a representation submitted by a delegation of contract teachers from various universities of Telangana to the Chief Minister in Warangal, the teachers said in a press release.

The Chief Minister while responding positively directed officials concerned to initiate further steps towards regularisation, they said.

In response to this, the contract teachers performed ‘Palla Abhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University.