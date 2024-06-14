Telangana textbook blooper: SCERT head faces disciplinary action

Radha Reddy told to explain as to why action should not be initiated against her for dereliction of duty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 11:58 AM

Representational photo

Hyderabad: Following a blooper in the Telugu textbooks’ foreword and workbook that thanked former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues for their guidance and advise, the School Education Department is contemplating disciplinary action against State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director M Radha Reddy over the issue.

School Education Commissioner A Sridevasena on Thursday issued proceedings against Radha Reddy directing her to explain as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her for dereliction and negligence of duty.

The move comes following media reports that highlighted the blooper made by the SCERT. In the proceedings, the School Education Commissioner said names of the former Chief Minister and former Minister for Education were printed with the title ‘Mundu Maata’ in some of the textbooks/workbooks, which are issued by the SCERT Director.

“Therefore, M Radha Reddy, Director, SCERT, is hereby directed to submit her explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her for dereliction and negligence towards her duties within three days from the date of receipt of these proceedings without fail,” the proceedings read.

Following the issue, the department instructed all DEOs to recall the Telugu textbooks of classes I to X and keep them in safe custody until further directions.