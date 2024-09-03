Disciplinary action initiated against four TGSPDCL engineers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Mushrraf Ali Faruqui on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against four engineers on charges of dereliction of duties and corruption.

According to a statement issued here, Narsingi division Assistant Engineer(Operations) Sandeep Reddy has been suspended. Whereas, chargesheets were issued against Ibrahimbagh division Divisional Engineer(Operations) Siva Shankar and Additional Assistant Engineer(Operations) A Gnaneshwar Rao. Ibrahimbagh division Assistant Divisional Engineer(Operations) E Ambedkar has been transferred and attached to the Corporate Office.

Musharraf warned that negligence in duties and corruption and causing inconvenience to consumers would not be tolerated.