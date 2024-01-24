Hyderabad: Fire engulfs Secretariat textbook press, causes lakhs in damages

The fire officials said a call was received from the local police about the fire incident and fire tenders sent to the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 12:14 PM

Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at text book printing press at Mint Compound, Secretariat on Wednesday early hours.

Four fire tenders are on the spot and trying to control the fire. The officials suspect short circuit might have led to the mishap. However exact reasons will be known after detailed inspection.