Telangana: Three days after son’s suicide, woman ends life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 AM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational Image.

Medak: Three days after her son’s suicide, a woman committed suicide in Ramayampet town of

Medak district on Friday. The woman Dharmakar Varalakshmi (48) jumped into a minor irrigation tank located on the outskirts of Ramayampet town.

Her son Shiva Kumar (21), who fell in love with a girl and married her three months ago, hanged himself last Tuesday as the girl left him and went to her parents. Even after days of persuasion, the woman was reportedly reluctant to return. Depressed over the same, Shiva Kumar has ended life last Tuesday. The Ramayampet Police have registered a case and the Investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .