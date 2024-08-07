| Telangana Three From Rajasthan Held For Duping Trader In Nirmal

Telangana: Three from Rajasthan held for duping trader in Nirmal

The three accused confessed that they arrived at their relative's house in Ambakanti village in Kuntala mandal recently with the aim to cheat gullible public

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 05:10 PM

Nirmal: Three members of a gang from Rajasthan were arrested on the charges of duping a trader of Kuntala mandal centre under the guise of transferring funds to his bank account.

They were produced before pressmen here on Wednesday. Eight mobile phones and over 10 ATM cards were recovered from their possession.

Briefing details of the arrests, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said that Shaik Naseem Khan, Nasleem Khan and Salim Khan, all belonging to Kishangarh in Alwar of Rajasthan. The victim was Gangadhar, a textile trader of Kuntala mandal headquarters.

On being interrogated, Naseem confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle by forming a gang. He admitted to cheating Gangadhar by faking a transfer of Rs 50,000 to his bank account.

He revealed that he took the funds from the trader by promising to transfer the amount through a digital payment application at a common service centre in Kuntala recently.

The three accused confessed that they arrived at their relative’s house in Ambakanti village in Kuntala mandal recently with the aim to cheat gullible public.

The trader realized that he was duped when he checked his bank account. He approached police who in turn registered a case and took up investigations.

SP Sharmila commended Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar, Bhainsa Rural Inspector Nylu, Kunta Sub-Inspector Rajinikanth for nabbing the fraudsters.