Telangana: Three workers injured in blast at Kondurg

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Three workers were injured in a blast that occurred in Scan Energy and Power Limited at Kondurg village Rangareddy district on Monday.

Sources said the boiler located on the ground floor of the furnace section exploded when workers were operating in the day shift.

The workers in other departments of the company and local residents who heard the sound of the blast rushed to the rescue of the injured. They were immediately shifted to private hospitals and being treated. Their condition is said to be stable and they have been kept under observation.

The fire department and police was informed. The police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged negligence on part of the management of the company which failed to take preventive measures.