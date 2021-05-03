Telangana to continue free vaccines for above 45 years at Govt centres

The Covid vaccines will not be available at private CVCs and for individuals who plan to walk in at the vaccination centres.

Hyderabad: The State government will continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines for free across all Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) for individuals above 45 years on the basis of pre-booking of slots through CoWIN software.

The GCVCs located within GHMC areas will have 200 slots per day while in other areas across the State, 100 slots will be available for eligible persons, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

