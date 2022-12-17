‘Telangana to enact new laws to address crimes in educational institutions’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:02 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: The state government is contemplating to enact new laws to address sexual abuses, ragging and drug abuse issues in educational institutions by fixing the responsibility on the managements concerned, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a program held to launch the Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs), he said the government is serious about control of drug menace particularly among the youth and initiating several measures to curb its sale and consumption.

The launch of the ADCs is one such step. “It will be a bridge for effective coordination between police and educational institutions to synergize the fight against illicit drugs abuse and trade. In the next phase we will expand the ADCs concept to schools,” he shared with the gathering.

The ADCs will work on the line of anti-ragging committees and it is now mandatory to form ADCs in all colleges. These committees must comprise a minimum of five members drawn from faculty, hostel wardens and students, to guide the youngsters and counsel them on drugs.

Anand elaborated the efforts and measures initiated by the State government and the Hyderabad police in curbing the drug menace and highlighted the work of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) in busting the drug cartels and crackdown on drug peddling through dark web deals.

P.Lakshmi Narayana, Registrar, Osmania University was appreciative of Hyderabad police for launching the ADCs in city beginning with OU, and assured all possible assistance to the police