Hyderabad: Senior IPS officers from country visit TSPICCC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Sixty senior Indian Police Service officers of the 1991-1992 batch and their families who had their 30th reunion seminar at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), visited the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Telangana state Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) here on Friday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand escorted them on a tour of the facility accompanied by senior officials. The work spaces and the interior sections of the state-of-the art building left the officers and their families awestruck. They acknowledged the elite police infra stands as a testament of prologue to the modern technological revolution in policing in Telangana.

Explaining features of the centre, the Commissioner said the facility aggregates information across multiple applications, CCTVs, traffic and weather sensors deployed across the state, and provide actionable information with appropriate visualisation for decision makers.

Anand also explained to his batch mates on how the application smartly works in the backend to trigger alerts on crowd gathering, geo-fence alerts, un-attended baggage, traffic congestion etc. “This also embraces the state emergency operational centre (Dial 100), multi-agency operation centre fostering a collaborative approach to respond to any disaster or calamity swiftly,” he said. The presentation also dwelt upon the recent novel initiatives including the operation ROPE.

“It is exciting to know how the city police are leveraging technology by leaps and bounds in crime prevention, detection, traffic management and Law and order” said Gaurav Yadav, DGP of Punjab.

Most of the officers who are now working as head of departments of key police wings across India were appreciative of the Telangana government for according top priority to public safety and security.