Hyderabad CP holds meeting with organisers of Formula-E race

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), in collaboration with the Telangana government are organising the mega event that is expected to draw a footfall of around 30,000 to 35,000 visitors from across the globe.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad gearing up to host India’s first Formula-E race scheduled to take place on the picturesque racing track around Hussain Sagar on February 11, City Police Commissioner CV Anand chaired a meeting with the organisers here on Friday.

The Formula-E delegation led by Security Director, Scott Anderson, began formal interaction with the city police chief and his deputies and said he was delighted to see the law abiding citizens-cum-fans in Hyderabad which is in complete contrast when compared to the warring mob behaviour at huge events in some countries.

Deliberations were held on the blueprint of security deployment, traffic diversions, crowd management, contingency plans etc.

According to plan, FIA will provide internal security in the operating areas of support staff, restricted areas with the help of Team Agile group – a private security agency, while overall supervision and external security will be provided by the Hyderabad Police, which will include anti-sabotage check teams, bomb disposal squads, traffic management, and deployment of other specialised units.

This apart, installation of CCTV cameras along the 2.8 km circuit track and other necessary arrangements would also be made in time by the police and other security partners.

On the sidelines of the event, the organisers also plan to set up a fan village at People’s Plaza for which additional security cover has been sought.

Public safety is of paramount importance and there was a need of more ingress and exit points, said CV Anand. “Strict tab has to be there in the internal movement and all points must be manned with adequate and trained personnel. We need to ensure the passes, tickets are tamper-proof,” he said.

The meeting also deliberated on deployment of medical teams, fire brigade, ambulances etc.

“Hyderabad joins in on the action for the first time. Hosting this flagship event in the State demonstrates the innovation, ambition and determination of the government to accelerate change towards an electric future,” the commissioner added.

Formula-E Season-9 kicks off on January 14, 2023 in Mexico and Hyderabad will host Round-4 on February 11, 2023.