| Telangana To Introduce Rs 5 Meal For Attendants Of Patients At Govt Hospitals In Hyderabad

Telangana to introduce Rs 5 meal for attendants of patients at govt hospitals in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:07 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana government is all set to launch Rs. 5 per meal services for attenders and relatives who accompany patients in 18 government hospitals in Hyderabad.

To this effect, a MoU was signed on Tuesday between health authorities and Hare Krishna Movement (HKM), which will implement the Rs. 5 per meal scheme for patient attenders and relatives.

A hot and hygienic meal for Rs 5 will be a major relief to attenders and relatives of patients in the government tertiary hospitals in the city, specially for those accompanying chronic patients for a long period of time.

Every year, as part of the Rs 5 per meal initiative for patient attenders, the State government will incur an expenditure of Rs. 38.66 crore to feed roughly 20,000 attenders of patients in government hospitals here.

“All arrangements including a shelter to consume food will be made avaialble so that patient attenders do not have to worry about their food requirements while the patient is undergoing treatment in government hospitals. The proposal to come up with such a scheme was pushed by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao,” said Health Minister, T Harish Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .