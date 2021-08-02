Telangana to launch insurance scheme for weavers, toddy tappers

Modalities are being worked out for the schemes, which will be launched by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Minister Errrabelli Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said the State government would launch special schemes in a few days to extend insurance cover to weavers and toddy tappers on the lines of Rythu Bima. Modalities are being worked out for the schemes, which will be launched by the Chief Minister, he said in a statement here on Monday.

The Minister said in the wake of the Chief Minister’s decision to reduce the eligibility for old-age pensions to 57 years, the exercise to make changes accordingly would be commenced immediately. To this extent, the Panchayat Raj Department officials are prepared in all respects, he said.

So far, the State government has been extending old-age pensions to all those who are aged 60 years and above, the Minister said.

Further, the Minister said in tune with other hospitals, works on the already sanctioned Warangal Super Specialty Hospital would also commence shortly. The hospital would ensure better medical services to the people of erstwhile Warangal, besides those from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and to some extent Nalgonda as well, he explained. This would also aid in reducing the burden on Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital and NIMS in Hyderabad.

Many precious lives can be saved by extending quality treatment at the hospital by cutting down the travel time to reach the Capital, the Minister said.

