Telangana to set up world’s largest Aqua Hub in Sircilla

The integrated freshwater aqua hub would generate annual exports of more than Rs 1,000 crore and create employment opportunities to 4,800 people directly and 7,000 people indirectly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

File Photo: Mid Manair Dam

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana will soon be home to the world’s largest integrated freshwater aqua hub at Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna Sircilla.

Announcing this on Tuesday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the integrated freshwater aqua hub would generate annual exports of more than Rs 1,000 crore and create employment opportunities to 4,800 people directly and 7,000 people indirectly.

The hub would encompass all activities including fish seed production, feed production, cage culture and fish processing among others. It would have dedicated hatcheries, feed production units, fish processing plants, export-oriented logistics and testing and R&D facilities as well, he said in a post on Twitter during his visit to Sircilla on Tuesday.

The project, according to officials, would be developed on 300 acres, with 150 acres of water spread area already allocated from the 1,500 acres of the total water spread area of the reservoir.

Fishin India Private Limited, Rajanna Aqua (Nanda group) and Mulpuri Aqua have come forward to set up their processing facilities in the hub by spending Rs 1,300 crore. About 1.2 lakh metric tons of fish would be produced per year, while in the hatchery, 5,750 lakh metric tons of seedlings would be generated per annum. Two lakh metric tons of fish feed would be produced by utilizing rice, maize, groundnut, soyabean and poultry waste by supporting local farmers, officials added.