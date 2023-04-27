Telangana first State in country to establish Cyber Safety Bureau

Around 500 officers and staff have been appointed in this bureau which has been set up at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, said DGP Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police is at the forefront of the country by launching innovative and yet firm measures to prevent cybercrimes and ensure cyber safety, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Wednesday, said.

Speaking at the online conference on Cyber Security-2023, jointly organized by Global Counter Terrorism Council and Digital India, Anjani Kumar who spoke on ‘National Architecture for Cyber Space Management by State Government,’ said that Telangana is the first Indian state to establish an exclusive Cyber Safety Bureau to investigate and prevent cybercrimes.

“Around 600 leading IT companies of the world including Microsoft have been established in Hyderabad and around 10 lakh IT employees and professionals working here. We are taking all measures to curb and detect cybercrimes as well,” he said. However, the DGP pointed out that cases of cybercrimes have increased, which has been the trend across the world.

Anjani Kumar said that the Cyber Security Bureau has been specially formed to face the challenges in cyber security. Around 500 officers and staff have been appointed in this bureau which has been set up at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills. The DGP said the Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (T4C), which has already been established, is playing a vital role to control cybercrimes. He said that cybercrime investigation teams have been formed in every district of the State.

The Telangana Police in terms of cyber-based financial crimes have successfully stopped Rs 65 crores after being alerted by the public through toll free number 1930. To prevent cybercrimes, the Telangana police are holding large scale awareness for common people while at the same time; police officers have been trained as cyber warriors in 800 police stations of the State to face cybercrimes, the DGP added.