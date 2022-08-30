Telangana to wage legal fight on Rs 6,756 crore power bill

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:23 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the State government would wage legal fight against the orders issued by the Centre asking Telangana State to pay power supply bill of Rs 6,756.92 crore to Andhra Pradesh within the next 30 days.

Speaking to the media in his camp office here, Jagadish Reddy said that the order was nothing, but a vengeful act of the Centre against Telangana state. The order of the Centre has political motive and irrelevant act.

He reminded that the Centre has been trying to create hurdles to free power to farmers and bring power cuts in our State. The Centre has been intentionally creating problems for the transco, genco and the discoms of Telangana State.

The Narendra Modi-led government at Centre was not digesting the statement of our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that extending free power to the farmers across the country would be possible with available resources, he added. The Modi government has targeted Telangana as the Centre’s failures were being exposed by the Chief Minister.

He said that the discoms of Andhra Pradesh have power supply dues payable to the tune of Rs 12,940 crore as on December 31, 2021. The Centre has not responded to our pleas on this due but issued orders in favour of Andhra Pradesh state. He said that the state government would approach the court on the order issued by the Centre. There was no question of compromising on protecting the interests of the state, he made it clear.