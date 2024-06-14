Telangana: Tragic turn in techie couple’s argument, woman jumps into lake with two children; cops save two

Dispute over who should take care of children, between a working software engineer couple had a tragic consequence with the woman jumping into a lake along with her two children. Polcie saved the woman and one of the children in Ameenpur.

Sangareddy: An arugment between a working couple over who should take care of their children took a tragic turn, when the woman threw her two children in Ameenpur lake and later attempted suicide by jumping into water on Wesnesday night.

But as providence would have it a police patrol team, which noticed the murder-suicide bid, jumped into the lake to sake the 33-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter. Her son Srihans, also aged 4, could not be saved. Authorities had to requisition help of expert swimmers to fish out Srihans’ body on Thursday morning.

Both the woman Shwetha and her daughter are recuperating in a hospital now. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the woman, who is a software engineer by profession. Her husband Vidyadhar Reddy, also a software engineer, had gone to his native place – Warangal when the incident took place.

Police said both Shwetha and Vidyadhar work in different software companies and were working from home. They had some altercation over who should take care of the children and their family elders too intervened and Vidyadhar was reported to have been taken to his native village by his relatives in a bid to pacify the couple.

However, enraged over the arguments Shwetha took her twin children, Srihans and Sriha on a scooty to Ameenpur lake and threw the children first into the lake and later she too jumped.

A police patrol team consisting of Head Constable Janakiram and Constable Prabhakar noticed her attempt to kill children and end her life and jumped into the lake. They could only save the woman and her daughter while they could not locate the boy.

Police have now registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against Shwetha. Investigation is in progress.