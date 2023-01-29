Telangana: Trainee geologists from 10 countries visit Kakatiya temples

A team consisting of 20 trainee geologists from 10 countries visited the UNESCO World Heritage site Ramappa temple and the Thousand Pillar temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Prof R Mallikarjuna Reddy and Prof M Panduranga Rao with the GSI team at Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Warangal: A team consisting of 20 trainee geologists from 10 countries delegated by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) visited the UNESCO World Heritage site Ramappa temple at Palampet village in Mulugu district and the Thousand Pillar temple at Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Kakatiya University Geology department head Prof R Mallikarjuna Reddy and former Professor of Civil Engineering Department at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Prof M Panduranga Rao guided the team and explained the geo-technical methods used to construct the 800-plus year-old Kakatiya structures. They also explained the sand-box technology used by architects to make sure that the temples withstand earthquakes.

The members of the team were from Iran, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Bangladesh and other countries. The trainee geologists expressed surprise over the floating bricks used in the construction of the Ramappa temple. The team also examined the mineral deposits like dolomite, coal, iron ore and granite in the area.

The team was presented with books on Kakatiya heritage and architecture published by the Kakatiya Heritage Trust.