MLC Kavitha demands Centre to accord national status for Medaram jatara

BRS MLC K Kavitha said Ramappa was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site due to the efforts of the Telangana government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

MLC K Kavitha at Ramappa temple on Sunday. Photo: Kore Aravind.

Mulugu/Bhupalpally: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday demanded the Centre to accord national status to the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, one of the biggest tribal congregations in Asia.

Visting the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu along with Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation Chairman Dr Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy and others, Kavitha said Ramappa was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site due to the efforts of the Telangana government.

“However, we cannot alter anything at the temple since it is an ASI protected monument and UNESCO site. But the State government will definitely develop the surroundings,” she said. Referring to the development of Mulugu district and its uniqueness, she said the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara should be accorded national status, adding that the demand was not new and that she had raised the issue in the Parliament while she was MP.

“Since the formation of Telangana State, the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to the Medaram Jatara. It also developed the Sammakka barrage (Tupakulagudem barrage) and took up strengthening of the banks of the Godavari River to avoid inundation of low-lying areas,” she said.

Stating that the government chose the Mulugu district for the pilot project of creating a people’s health profile, she said the district had again been selected for the implementation of the nutrition kit programme. The BRS MLC also criticised the Centre for not setting up a tribal university though the State government allotted the land.

Earlier, she garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar and participated in a rally along with Minister Satyavathi Rathod and local MLA G Venkataramana Reddy.