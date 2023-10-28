Conference on Computational Modeling in Science and Engineering inaugurated at NIT-Warangal

This event is being organized in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS), which is concurrently hosting its 32nd congress at NIT-Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Faculty of Department of Mathematics along with Prof. Y N Reddy at ICCMSE-2023 on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Coinciding with the retirement of Prof YN Reddy of the Department of Mathematics at NIT Warangal, the International Conference on Computational Modeling in Science and Engineering (ICCMSE-2023) was inaugurated here on Saturday. This event is being organized in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS), which is concurrently hosting its 32nd congress at NIT Warangal.

In his address Prof. YVSS Sanyasi Raju emphasised said such conferences served as a platform for researchers to engage in discussions on advancements in mathematical modeling, numerical analysis, fluid mechanics, and computational heat transfer. Prof A Benerji Babu and Prof. D Srinivasacharya said that the ICCMSE-2023 received 200 papers, of which 150 were selected for oral presentations. He also disclosed that the selected papers would be published in Scopus and Web of Science-indexed journals.