BRS also stands for Bharat Rythu Samithi: KTR

Already, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the officials to procure soaked and discoloured paddy from the farmers without imposing any conditions, he said, urging farmers not to get worried about the crop losses suffered due to the recent unseasonal rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:26 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Husnabad: Stating that BRS government works for the cause of farmers and their welfare, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said BRS also stood for Bharat Rythu Samithi and assured that the State Government would purchase every grain produced by the farmers.

“BRS is a farmers’ party. If we safeguard farmers’ interests, nation will prosper. Unlike BJP Government, which waived Rs.12 lakh corporate loans to benefit corporate giants. Do not fall prey to the political gimmicks of opposition parties,” Rama Rao said at Praja Ashirwada Sabha here on Friday.

As part of the whirlwind tour to Husnabad constituency, the Minister laid foundation for beautification of Yellammacheruvu tank, Palle Dawakhana and handed over ownership certificates to 2 BHK beneficiaries.

Later, addressing at the public meeting, he said M Anitha, a 2 BHK beneficiary had lost her husband and was taking care of her three children, including a mentally challenged boy.

When enquired about the State Government’s benefits extended to her family, Anita replied that she was sanctioned a 2 BHK house, her daughter was admitted into Gurukul school, her son was being offered Rs. 3000 monthly pension and was confident that the Chief Minister would offer Rs.1.16 lakh under Kalyana Lakshmi programme to perform her daughter’s marriage. Now, this is called welfare and development, Rama Rao said.

When asked about water supply in tandas, Lambda women replied that sufficient drinking water was being supplied daily and they do not have trek long distances to fetch a pot of drinking water. More so, they said 11 Tandas were upgraded as Gram Panchayats in Husnabad to facilitate self-rule by the tribals, the Minister informed.

“As a Minister it needs lot of courage to ask women about water supply in peak summers. I am glad that women have no drinking water issues,” Rama Rao said.

In the past, Husnabad was known for drought and parched lands. The Chief Minister like Bhagiratha Maharshi constructed Gouravelli project and brought River Godavari water to Husnabad to ensure water supply to the farmers, he said.

Earlier, in Congress rule, when foundation stone was laid for a project, people used to be apprehensive about completion of the project in their lifetime. On the contrary, the Chief Minister laid foundation for Kaleshwaram project and completed it in four years. In the Congress rule, power was supplied hardly for six hours to the farming sector but now 24 hours free power was being supplied to farmers, he said.

Listing out the welfare and development programmes executed in Husnabad by the State Government, the Minister slammed the BJP for its failures.

When Narendra Modiji became Prime Minister, domestic gas cylinder price was Rs.400 and today it escalated to Rs.1200. He promised to get all the black money stashed in Swiss Banks but not a single rupee was brought back. Instead, through demonetisation, women, petty vendors and others were subjected to lot of inconvenience, he reminded.

Unfortunately, the local BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay lacks sense and foresight for development. He always indulges in communal politics and insists on digging mosques to derive political mileage, the Minister said asking “Do we need such MP. Lands should be dug up for laying foundation for canals and development works, the Minister said, adding that had BRS candidate been elected, Karimnagar would have got a IIIT and many other development works would have been taken up.

“Time has come to send the BJP MP Bandi Sanjay home and elect BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar with bumper majority in the next elections. Similarly, Husnabad MLA Satish Kumar should be elected with one lakh majority,” Rama Rao appealed to the people.