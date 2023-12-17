Telangana: TSNAB to procure drug detection kits soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Taking the fight against drug abuse to next level, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) would be procuring drug detection kits shortly and use them to nail the drug consumers.

TSNAB Director, Sandeep Shandilya, said the bureau will shortly purchase the equipment from renowned companies and use it for field detection during raids and searches. “This equipment detects drugs in nanogram concentration. We only need to collect a swab or saliva to run the test. Our main focus will be on educational institutions firms, film and IT industry, bars and pubs, rave parties, resorts etc.,” he said.

Shandilya, who is now posted as the first fulltime Director of TSNAB said all investigations would be evidence based and there would be no way that police can harass the innocent and no way the influential could escape the law.

“Every case will be investigated end to end. The suppliers, transporters, intermediaries and the users will be booked with the incontrovertible evidence,” he said. The police would maintain a strict watch on the transport and courier companies to prevent the smuggling of the drug.

The police would see that all educational institutions, both private and government, have Anti-Drug Committees (ADC) comprising faculty, parents, students, non-teaching staff, NGOs, counsellors, de-addiction experts, hostel wardens and district administration.

A close liaison would also be maintained with the Drug Control Administration, Prohibition and Excise Department, Education Department, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Health Department and NGOs.

The police asked the public to inform any information pertaining to narcotic drugs on 87126- 71111.

Fight against drug abuse:

* Suspect sheets/history sheets to be opened to monitor drug offenders

* Attachment of properties in NDPS in cases.

* PITNDPS Act entails two years of preventive detention for persons involved in drug cases.

* Juvenile Justice Act Section 77 against those aged between 16 and 18 caught with drugs

* Big mafia, drug traffickers, drug suppliers under police radar

* Handsome rewards to be announced on noted drug lords