Telangana: Two inter-state thieves arrested; Gold jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh seized

The arrested persons were Janga Venkat Rao (32) from Narsaraopet and Dhammu Sudhakar (29) from Uppalapadu of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Nalgonda: The Miryalaguda police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state thieves and gold ornaments worth Rs.60 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Janga Venkat Rao (32) from Narsaraopet and Dhammu Sudhakar (29) from Uppalapadu of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao said the two earlier worked as daily labourers, but indulged in thefts and burglaries for easy money.

They targeted houses in colonies near highways for an easy escape. They broke glass windows and opened bolts using sticks to gain entry into the house. They mortgaged the stolen gold in a private finance company.

They had committed thefts in 20 houses at Miryalaguda and four in Nalgonda town, she said.

The police caught them at Nandipadu when they were going to Hyderabad in a car to sell stolen gold ornaments. In all, 80 tolas of gold ornaments and eight tolas of silver ornaments were recovered from them.