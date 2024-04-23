KCR’s 17-day bus tour from Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to commence a 17-day bus tour starting from Miryalaguda on Wednesday, signaling the launch of the election campaign for the Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the tour, a special puja was performed for the bus, named ‘Telangana Pragathi Ratham,’ at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Following the Election Commission’s approval, the bus yatra is scheduled to run until May 10 and culminate in a grand public meeting at Siddipet.

The tour aims to secure a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, strategically incorporating roadshows across parliamentary constituencies.

On Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao will arrive at Telangana Bhavan to garland the statue of Telangana Talli. He is also likely to interact with the party cadre and leaders.

He will leave Telangana Bhavan for the bus tour around 1 pm, with the first roadshow in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district, scheduled for the evening.

As people are expected to participate in large numbers, the party leadership made arrangements and deployed over 100 volunteers to manage the crowds.

The hectic tour has been planned to enable the BRS president to conduct visits to agricultural lands during the morning and roadshows in the evening, followed by night stay at the residence of a local BRS leader.

Besides the roadshows, he is also likely to address public meetings at Siddipet, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and a couple of other places.

Though there were requests for Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to more places, the tour has been restricted to a few places considering the logistical constraints and soaring temperatures.