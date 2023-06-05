Telangana: Two persons end life in separate incidents in Medak

Both persons were found dead on the railway tracks near Brahmanpally Railway Station in Toopran in the early hours of Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Medak: Two persons died, allegedly by suicide, in separate incidents. Both were found dead on the railway tracks near Brahmanpally Railway Station in Toopran in the early hours of Monday.

In the first incident, 22-year-old Neerudi Praveen of Dhonthi village in Shivvampet is said to have jumped in front of a train after his mother reprimanded him for not doing any work. In another incident, Ippala Yadagiri (38) of Brahmanpally was found dead on the tracks. He is suspected to have ended his life after an argument with his wife.

Separate cases have been registered by the Railway Police.

