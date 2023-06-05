Telangana registers stunning 31.44 percent growth in IT sector

In terms of job creation in the IT sector, the numbers increased drastically from 7,78,821 in 2021-22 to 9,05,715 in 2022-23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered a stunning 31.44 percent growth in the Information Technology sector in the last financial year in terms of IT exports and job generation.

IT exports from the State increased from Rs. 1,83,569 crore in 2021-22 to Rs.2,41,275 crore in 2022-23. In terms of job creation, the numbers increased from 7,78,821 in 2021-22 to 9,05,715 in 2022-23.

A staggering 1,27,594 new jobs were created in this financial year. Interestingly, in 2013-14, IT exports from Telangana were Rs.57, 258 crore. The increase in IT exports from the State compared to 2021-22 itself was by Rs.57,706 crore, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said after releasing the IT Annual Report 2022-23 here on Monday.

Contribution of Telangana in creating software jobs in the country was 44 percent last fiscal compared to one in three jobs created in 2021-22, he said.

All these achievements were registered despite the Covid-19 impact, the lack of support from the Centre and the scrapping of the ITIR project. Despite these challenges, Telangana attracted new investments due to a stable government and able leadership under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

“This is just the beginning. I appeal to the youth to grab all the opportunities coming in Telangana. For youth from other States, relocating in Telangana can be a challenge, but for Telangana youth, it should be a boon,” Rama Rao said.

Hyderabad is not just a cosmopolitan city but it is an international city. Many corporate giants have their largest or second largest campuses in the city. Apart from companies expanding their operations and units, many landmark structures have come up. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth said Hyderabad had evolved phenomenally and it was resembling New York, the Minister said.

All these growth and achievements in the Information Technology sector would have a ripple effect on other sectors. The cascading impact would be on the residential construction sector, transportation, entertainment, hospitality and others, the Minister added.