Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
Home | Kumram Bheem Asifabad | Telangana Unaccounted Cash Seized In Asifabad

Telangana: Unaccounted cash seized in Asifabad

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar, in a press statement, said that the cash, being carried by Rambare Chandrachud, was seized when he failed to furnish relevant receipts.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 27 March 2024, 11:38 AM
Telangana: Unaccounted cash seized in Asifabad
Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar, in a press statement, said that the cash, being carried by Rambare Chandrachud, was seized when he failed to furnish relevant receipts.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1.30 lakh was seized at an inter-state check post in Wankidi mandal centre on Wednesday.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar, in a press statement, said that the cash, being carried by Rambare Chandrachud, was seized when he failed to furnish relevant receipts. The seized amount was handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.

Also Read

Police advised the public to carry cash above Rs 50,000 only with valid documents since the model code of conduct was in force.

Related News

Latest News