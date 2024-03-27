Telangana: Unaccounted cash seized in Asifabad

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar, in a press statement, said that the cash, being carried by Rambare Chandrachud, was seized when he failed to furnish relevant receipts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 11:38 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1.30 lakh was seized at an inter-state check post in Wankidi mandal centre on Wednesday.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar, in a press statement, said that the cash, being carried by Rambare Chandrachud, was seized when he failed to furnish relevant receipts. The seized amount was handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.

Police advised the public to carry cash above Rs 50,000 only with valid documents since the model code of conduct was in force.