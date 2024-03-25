Rs. 4.60 lakh cash seized on Sunday in Hyderabad

Valuable items worth Rs. 3.06 lakh were also captured, informed the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a press statement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A total of Rs 4.60 lakh cash was seized by various election enforcement units in Hyderabad district between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday.

While Rs. 3.45 lakh was seized by the Flying Squads, the remaining amount was seized by the police officials.

The checkpoints were set up at multiple places across the city including Tarnaka and Chandrayangutta, with increased vigilance on the account of Holi.

A total of 22 complaints were received regarding the transportation of cash and other goods, and 20 FIRs were registered. Another 20 people were arrested in connection with the 360.90 litres of illegal liquor seized on Sunday.

After the election notification was issued, 61 cases were registered and 63 people were arrested. Along with Rs. 2.24 crore cash and items worth Rs. 32.91 lakh, 1045.065 liters of liquor have been seized so far.