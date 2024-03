Unaccounted cash Rs 2 lakh seized in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 07:34 PM

Adilabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh was seized at an inter-state check post Laxmipur village in Thalamadugu mandal on Sunday.

Thalamadugu Sub-Inspector Dhanashri said that the receipt-less cash was seized from Muktar Jagirdar belonging to Nanded in Maharashtra as he failed to furnish relevant document.

The funds were handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.