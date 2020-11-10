Telangana: Uniform mutation fee fixed for non-agricultural properties in gram panchayats

The decision was taken to facilitate instant mutation of non-agricultural properties through online mode in the Dharani portal.

Hyderabad: Bringing uniformity in collection of mutation fee in all gram panchayats, the State government on Tuesday issued orders fixing 0.1 per cent of registration value of property transferred or Rs 800, whichever is higher as mutation fee for non-agricultural properties across the State. The decision was taken to facilitate instant mutation of non-agricultural properties through online mode in the Dharani portal.

According to the orders, there has been no specific procedure prescribed for fixation of mutation fee in the gram panchayats.

As per the current practice, the gram panchayats are fixing the mutation rates as per the gram panchayat resolution and thus, the mutation rates are fixed differently in different gram panchayats. Through the Dharani portal, the instant mutation of a non-agricultural property will be carried out in the gram panchayat records automatically along with registration of the said property.

