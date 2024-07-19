Telangana: Vibhor Steel Tubes sets up unit at Balanagar in Mahabubnagar

With the commissioning of this new facility, VSTL’s GI capacity in the State is set to double from 24,000 MTPA to 48,000 MTPA. The newly built manufacturing unit is spread over 1,296 Square meters with a capacity of 24,000 MTPA.

The Haryana-headquartered company has invested Rs. 2 crore from its internal accruals for setting up the new plant. In February 2024, VSTL made a debut on BSE, raising Rs. 72.17 crore from the IPO, a press release from the company said.

Vibhor Kaushik, Managing Director, VSTL said, “Besides strengthening the production and supply of crash barriers to our customers across the country, the new state-of-the-art facility will further reinforce our position as a leader in the steel tubes and pipes industry.”

Located at Balanagar in Mahabubnagar, the new manufacturing unit will produce the best-quality crash barriers, which are widely used on medians, shoulders, verges, and high embankments.

VSTL operates two manufacturing units – Raigad, Maharashtra and the second is in Mahabubnagar. With a total capacity of 2,21,000 MTPA, the company supplies its products to western and southern markets in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, according to the press release.