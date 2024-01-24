ACB conducts raids linked to former HMDA Director

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 04:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau teams are conducting a major search operation at different places in the State on the houses, offices and other establishments allegedly linked to former HMDA Director, Shiva Balakrishna since morning.

Sources said about 10 teams of the ACB swooped down on the premises following information about the huge wealth being amassed.

The ACB officials are tight lipped about the find as the searches are continuing.

The teams reportedly seized huge cash, documents pertaining to properties, fixed deposits and shares in stock markets, and bank lockers. It is expected ACB officials will share official details about the operation by evening.