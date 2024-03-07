RERA’s Advice: Opt for GHMC, DTCP, HMDA approved plots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) appealed to prospective buyers to purchase residential or commercial plots in layouts that have been approved by GHMC, DTCP and HMDA and registered with RERA.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, RERA officials said only Bhuvi / Vasavi Buildox project at Gundlapochamaplly (survey no 509) was registered with PO 2200007044 number. The Buildox projects at other locations were not registered and lack any RERA approvals and prospective buyers are urged to exercise caution before purchasing any assets in such projects, the officials said.