Telangana will give detailed clarification to NGT, says KTR on Rs.3,500 crore fine

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:43 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Reacting to the hefty fine of Rs.3,500 crore imposed by the National Green Tribunal on Telangana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said there appeared to be a communication gap, as a result of which several initiatives taken up by the State government for solid and liquid waste management were not considered by the Tribunal.

Reacting to the penalty here on Tuesday, the Minister said the State government would give a detailed clarification to the NGT over the issue.

The green court was dealing with the issue of solid and liquid waste management as per orders of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling. The tribunal directed the State government to devise an operative mechanism by which service providers with due diligence process can execute work relating to solid and sewage management simultaneously throughout the State – all districts, cities and towns.

Considering the environmental compensation imposed for restoration dovetailed with the State budget and availability of confirmed sites, there should not be any difficulty in execution without delay, it reportedly added.

The Minister said when he checked with MAUD officials, it was found that some of the initiatives taken up by the State government were not considered by the NGT. For instance, in Hyderabad, a project for 100 per cent of sewerage was under progress. Under this project, sewerage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 1200 MLD were being constructed at a cost of Rs.3,866 crore to ensure that 100 per cent of the sewerage was treated.

Officials said such initiatives were perhaps not considered due to some communication gap. A detailed clarification would be given by the State government on such issues, the Minister said.

In Sircilla, due to effective segregation of dry and wet waste and making good use of the waste, a SHG comprising about six women was earning Rs.8.35 lakh monthly. Compost was being generated from wet waste and dry waste was being recycled. This additional income source for municipalities could be replicated across the State, the Minister added.